The United Arab Emirates’ S&P Global Composite Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) remained unchanged at 55.3 in May 2024, according to the latest data updated on June 5, 2024. This stability reflects consistent economic activity following the same indicator recorded in April 2024.The PMI, a key indicator of the economic health of the private sector, staying at 55.3 demonstrates steady growth, as any figure above 50 indicates expansion. This period’s performance suggests that the UAE’s economic momentum has been maintained, potentially buoyed by robust activities across multiple sectors.As global uncertainties continue to challenge many economies, the UAE’s consistent PMI figure highlights resilience and adaptability in its economic landscape. Investors and stakeholders will be watching closely to see if this stability continues in the coming months.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com