Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) has revealed a strategic alliance with T-Mobile Advertising Solutions (TMUS) and its rideshare media network, Octopus Interactive. Uber aims to utilize a segment of T-Mobile’s rideshare inventory to extend its JourneyTV service to more than 50,000 vehicles. During Uber trips, T-Mobile screens will present the JourneyTV rider experience.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com
