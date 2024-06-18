Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) announced a strategic partnership with Save A Lot, a prominent discount grocery store chain based in St. Louis, boasting over 600 independently-owned locations across 32 U.S. states. This collaboration will enable Uber to service these stores, expanding its grocery delivery footprint.As part of this partnership, Save A Lot shoppers can utilize their Health Benefits to make purchases through the Uber Eats and Postmates apps, with additional stores joining the Uber marketplace in the upcoming summer months.Initially, over 150 Save A Lot locations will activate the partnership, offering on-demand and scheduled delivery options via the Uber Eats platform. Moreover, customers will be able to use their Health Benefit cards to purchase a wide array of items through Uber Eats.This initiative is particularly advantageous for Save A Lot customers with Health Benefit cards provided by Medicare Advantage or Medicaid plans, as these cards will be accepted by Uber Eats. This ensures convenient access to eligible grocery items.To celebrate Save A Lot’s onboarding to the Uber Eats platform, customers can enjoy a promotion of up to 50% off orders over $40 (with a maximum discount of $30) using the code SAVEALOT50. Additionally, Uber One members will benefit from a $0 delivery fee and a 5% discount on orders of $35 or more.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com