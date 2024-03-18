Uber has agreed to disburse approximately $272 million to resolve a lawsuit in Australia, according to a statement from a law firm. The lawsuit had been instigated by taxi operators and drivers who claimed that their income was negatively affected by Uber’s entrance into the Australian market.Esteemed law firm, Maurice Blackburn Lawyers, launched the collective lawsuit in 2019 in the Supreme Court of Victoria state, on behalf of over 8,000 taxi and hired car proprietors and operators.Uber expressed that, “Since 2018, we have significantly contributed to several state-level taxi compensation schemes. This proposed settlement allows us to definitively move past these legacy disputes”. However, Uber did not share specifics regarding the proposed settlement.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com