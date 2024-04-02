In news released on 3rd April 2024, banking giant UBS Group AG (UBS) announced plans for a new share buyback program projected to reach a total of $2 billion. The program is slated to begin after the culmination of the already underway merger of UBS AG with Credit Suisse AG. UBS anticipates repurchasing shares worth up to $1 billion over the course of 2024.The banking conglomerate concluded its 2022 share buyback program on 28th March 2024. Under this program, the company repurchased a substantial 298,537,950 UBS Group AG shares through a separate trading line listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. These repurchased shares comprise a significant 8.62% of the company’s current registered capital.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com