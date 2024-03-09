UCB has announced the first four-year efficacy and safety results of BIMZELX (bimekizumab-bkzx) used in treating adults with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis. The analysis found that more than 60% of patients maintained complete skin clearance after four years of bimekizumab treatment, a significant clinical outcome for these patients.The latest data on BIMZELX, gathered over four years, showed rapid and long-term clinical responses including improvements in the health-related quality of life. It was demonstrated that nearly 90% of patients who saw a 90% or greater improvement from their initial Psoriasis Area Severity Index (PASI90), along with over 70% of patients who achieved complete skin clearance (PASI100) by the 16th week, kept these improvements up till the fourth year.An analysis of data pooled from five Phase 3/3b studies displayed that BIMZELX exhibited good tolerability and a consistent safety pattern. There were no new safety concerns observed over the four years in patients suffering from moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis.You can find more health news at rttnews.com.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com