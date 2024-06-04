In a move that echoes stability and caution, Uganda’s central bank has decided to keep the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 10.25%. The announcement came on June 4, 2024, following careful deliberation by the monetary policy committee. The consistency in the interest rate signals a continued commitment to controlling inflation while fostering economic growth.For the past period, the rate has held steady at 10.25%, a testament to the central bank’s balancing act between curbing inflationary pressures and encouraging investment. Analysts speculate that the decision reflects a measured approach amidst global economic uncertainties and domestic economic considerations.As Uganda navigates through complex economic landscapes, this decision underscores a preference for stability and predictability, which are crucial for both businesses and consumers looking forward to the future. The unchanged rate could potentially bolster investor confidence and sustain economic momentum in the East African nation.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com