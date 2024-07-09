UiPath Inc. (PATH) announced on Tuesday that its board of directors has approved a series of restructuring measures aimed at managing its operating expenses. These measures are expected to involve an overall reduction of about 10% in the Company’s global workforce, which currently stands at approximately 4,200 employees. The majority of these reductions are planned to take place by the end of the first quarter of fiscal year 2026.The workforce reduction is intended to enhance operational efficiency and bolster customer-centric efforts. This restructuring effort is part of a broader initiative to streamline the Company’s organizational structure and concentrate research and development investments in artificial intelligence and innovation across its platform.The Company anticipates incurring costs ranging from $15 million to $20 million associated with employee termination benefits, along with an additional $2 million to $5 million related to lease terminations and other contractual obligations. The total estimated restructuring expenses of approximately $17 million to $25 million are expected to be predominantly cash expenditures, to be incurred by the first quarter of fiscal year 2026.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com