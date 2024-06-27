UK car production experienced a downturn for the third consecutive month in May, as factories continued to upgrade for an electric vehicle future, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) on Thursday.Production decreased by 11.9% year-on-year, totaling 69,652 units in May. While production for the domestic market increased by 9.7%, it was not enough to counterbalance the 17.4% decline in export production.The European Union remained the UK’s largest export market, accounting for 52.5% of exports, followed by the United States at 18.2%.Electrified vehicle production maintained its momentum in May, with a 3.0% increase to 26,475 units from the previous year. Market share for these vehicles is expected to rise as manufacturers continue to invest in greener product lines and technologies to support the UK’s net-zero objectives.The SMMT also unveiled plans to achieve a cumulative value of over EUR 290 billion in zero-emission vehicles by the end of 2035. UK factories are projected to produce over a million battery-electric cars and vans annually.”Significant changes are occurring in the UK’s car factories as manufacturers prepare for new electric models,” said Mike Hawes, SMMT Chief Executive. “However, amid strong international competition for green automotive investments, the UK must ensure it provides the most attractive conditions for manufacturing businesses and a compelling proposition for both existing and new investors.”The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com