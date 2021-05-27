UK Car Production Rebounds In April: SMMT

UK car production increased sharply in April compared to the pandemic hit month in 2020 but remained below its 2019 level, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, or SMMT, said on Thursday.

Factories manufactured 68,306 cars in April compared to just 197 a year ago when Covid restrictions effectively halted manufacturing.

The performance was 3.8 percent below the April 2019 output. So far this year UK factories have turned out 374,864 cars, which were up by 17.3 percent.

When compared with a five-year average, production decreased 42.9 percent for the month and -31.1 percent for the January to April period.

Mike Hawes, SMMT Chief Executive, said, April’s figures were always going to be exceptional as factories were closed at this time last year amid the first wave of the pandemic.

“While it’s good news that the UK is on track with its Covid roadmap back to normality, we still need strong domestic demand and given we’re export-led, confident overseas markets to drive a recovery, both for the automotive sector and for the wider economy,” Hawes added.

