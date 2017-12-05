UK new car demand declined in November as confusion over diesel continues to impact the market, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said Tuesday.
Car registrations logged a double-digit annual decline of 11.2 percent in November. Car sales totaled 163,541 units.
An eighth month of decline in the new car market is a major concern, with falling business and consumer confidence exacerbated by ongoing anti-diesel messages from government, Mike Hawes, SMMT Chief Executive, said.
The decision to tax the latest low emission diesels is a step backwards and will only discourage drivers from trading in their older, more polluting cars, Hawes said.
During January to November period, overall registrations decreased 5 percent to 2,388,144.
The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com
Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)
- UK Car Registrations Decline In November: SMMT - December 5, 2017
- Euro Weakens Vs Most Majors After Eurozone PMI - December 5, 2017
- *UK Nov New Car Demand Falls 11.2% On Year: SMMT - December 5, 2017