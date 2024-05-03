According to the latest data from S&P Global/CIPS UK Composite PMI, the United Kingdom’s economic performance displayed growth in April 2024. The indicator rose to 54.1, surpassing the previous figure of 52.8 from March 2024. This increase suggests a strengthening of economic activity across the UK in various sectors such as manufacturing and services. The updated data was released on 3rd May 2024, indicating a positive trend in the country’s economy. The rise in the Composite PMI signifies potential expansion and optimism in the UK’s economic landscape, providing a hopeful outlook for the months ahead.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com