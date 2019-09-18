UK Consumer Spending Logs Steady Decline

UK consumer spending continued to fall in August, Visa’s UK consumer spending index, compiled by IHS Markit showed Wednesday.

Spending dropped 1.3 percent year-on-year in August, following a 1.2 percent fall in July. Expenditure has fallen in each of the past 11 months. On a monthly basis, household expenditure rose only 0.8 percent.

The latest reading of the Visa Consumer Spending Index suggests that retailers continue to face a challenging environment, as spending slipped in August across most categories, Adolfo Laurenti, European Principal Economist, Visa, said.

Data showed that eCommerce spending saw a renewed contraction of 0.5 percent in August. That said, the decline in online spending was softer than that seen in Face-to-Face transactions.

High street expenditure was down for the fourth consecutive month, albeit to the least extent in this sequence of 1.2 percent.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com