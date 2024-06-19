In a significant development for the UK economy, the Core Consumer Price Index (CPI) for May 2024 has shown a notable decrease, suggesting a tempering of inflationary pressures. The latest figures, updated on June 19, 2024, indicate that the Core CPI reached 3.5%, down from the previous indicator of 3.9% in April 2024.This decline is particularly crucial as it marks a year-over-year comparison. The previous month’s figure was also a year-over-year comparison, demonstrating a deceleration in the rate of core inflation. The drop from April’s 3.9% to May’s 3.5% further hints at a possible stabilization in prices that could bring relief to both consumers and policymakers.The Core CPI is a vital measure as it excludes volatile items such as food and energy, thus providing a clearer picture of the underlying inflation trend. The latest data may influence the Bank of England’s monetary policy decisions in the upcoming months, as they strive to balance economic growth with controlling inflation. The easing in the Core CPI could be seen as a sign of success in these efforts, although the central bank will likely continue to monitor the situation closely.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com