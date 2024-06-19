In a surprising turn of events, the United Kingdom’s Core Consumer Price Index (CPI) for May 2024 has marked a considerable deceleration, settling at 0.5%, compared to the previous month’s 0.9%. The official data, updated on June 19, 2024, indicate a month-over-month comparison that reveals a developing trend in the UK economy.The Core CPI, which excludes volatile items such as food and energy, is a critical measure of underlying inflation and economic health. April 2024 had seen a 0.9% rise, suggesting a more robust inflationary pressure at that time. However, the 0.5% figure for May signifies a cooling off, potentially alleviating some concerns about rising costs for consumers.This decline could be influenced by several factors, including changes in consumer spending patterns, government policies, or international economic shifts. The release of this data provides crucial insights for policymakers, investors, and businesses who continuously monitor inflation trends to make informed decisions. The information will certainly shape discussions around interest rates and economic strategies in the coming months.For now, all eyes are on upcoming indicators and announcements that will shed further light on the stability and direction of the UK economy.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com