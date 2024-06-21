In a surprising turn of events, the United Kingdom’s core retail sales have shown a robust recovery in May 2024. According to data updated on 21 June 2024, year-over-year core retail sales have risen by 1.2%, reversing the previous month’s troubling performance.The previous indicator had touched a low of -2.5% in April 2024, reflecting a significant annual decline at that time. However, the latest figures from May suggest a positive turnaround, marking an upward shift in consumer spending and retail activity after a challenging period.This recovery is seen as a critical boost for the UK economy, particularly for the retail sector, which had been grappling with subdued consumer confidence and other macroeconomic headwinds. Analysts will be closely monitoring upcoming sales data to gauge whether this momentum can be sustained in the coming months.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com