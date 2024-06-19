The UK’s Core Retail Price Index (RPI) showed a significant decrease in May 2024, dropping to 1.9% year-over-year from 2.3% in April 2024. This latest data, updated on June 19, 2024, highlights the ongoing fluctuations in consumer prices.The previous indicator, which marked a 2.3% change in April year-over-year, reflects the price levels in the British economy prior to the latest update. The latest 1.9% figure for May signals a deceleration in the core retail price growth rate.Economists and market analysts will be closely studying these numbers, examining the underlying factors contributing to this slowdown. The change in the Core RPI can provide insights into inflation trends and consumer spending behavior, which are crucial for both policymakers and investors.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com