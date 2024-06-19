The United Kingdom’s Consumer Price Index (CPI), not seasonally adjusted (n.s.a), has seen a slight uptick, according to the latest data released on June 19, 2024. The CPI rose from 133.50 in April 2024 to 133.90 in May 2024, marking a marginal increase during this period.This change, albeit small, indicates continuing inflationary pressures within the UK economy. Economists will closely monitor these trends as they provide insights into price stability and purchasing power within the region. The May 2024 data underscores the importance of vigilant monetary policies in navigating economic challenges and achieving desired inflation targets.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com