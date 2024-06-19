In a surprising turn of events, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the United Kingdom in May 2024 has remained unchanged at 0.3%, the same rate it recorded in April 2024. This information, updated as of June 19, 2024, indicates a month-over-month stability in the inflation rate.Analysts had anticipated fluctuations amid persistent economic uncertainties, but the CPI remained stagnant for two consecutive months. The constant rate suggests that inflationary pressures have neither increased nor decreased significantly over the observed period.Market watchers and policymakers will closely scrutinize these figures for any underlying trends that might affect future economic strategies, ensuring that inflation targets and consumer purchasing power remain aligned with broader economic goals.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com