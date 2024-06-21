The United Kingdom’s economic activity has shown signs of slowing down, as indicated by the latest S&P Global/CIPS UK Composite PMI. The Index, which serves as a reliable gauge of overall economic health, has decreased to 51.7 in June 2024 from 53.0 in May 2024. This decline suggests a cooling in the pace of growth across the UK’s services and manufacturing sectors.While a PMI reading above 50 still indicates expansion, the reduced figure reflects a notable deceleration from the previous month. Businesses are reporting slower increases in both output and new orders, amidst ongoing economic challenges. Analysts attribute this downturn to several factors, including tighter financial conditions, waning consumer confidence, and global economic uncertainties.The downward trend in the Composite PMI raises concerns about the UK’s ability to sustain its recent momentum. The economic outlook remains cautious as stakeholders await further data in the coming months to determine if this signals a temporary setback or a more persistent slowdown.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com