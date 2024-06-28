The United Kingdom’s economy has shown promising signs of recovery as the GDP growth rate for the first quarter of 2024 has been updated to 0.3%, a significant turnaround from the previous quarter’s contraction of -0.2%. This positive change, reported on 28 June 2024, reflects a year-over-year comparison that indicates a shift in economic momentum.The previous GDP indicator for the first quarter had halted at -0.2%, suggesting a period of economic decline. However, the latest figures demonstrate a reversal of fortunes, marking a critical step towards economic stabilization and growth. This 0.3% growth in GDP for Q1 2024 can be attributed to multiple factors including improved business confidence, increased consumer spending, and a potential rise in exports.This data not only highlights the resilience of the UK’s economy but also sets a hopeful precedent for the remaining quarters of 2024. As businesses and policymakers analyze these figures, the focus is likely to shift towards sustaining this growth trend to ensure long-term economic health and stability for the nation.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com