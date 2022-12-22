The UK economy contracted more than initially estimated in the third quarter, due to the downward revisions to industrial and construction output.

The decline in gross domestic product was revised to -0.3 percent from -0.2 percent, latest data from the Office for National Statistics showed on Thursday.

The production-side breakdown showed that the marginal growth in services output was offset by declines in industrial production and construction.

Services output grew 0.1 percent, which was revised up from flat output estimated previously.

Industrial output shrank 2.5 percent versus the prior estimate of -1.5 percent. There was a fall in manufacturing output of 2.8 percent.

The construction sector shrank 0.2 percent instead of the initial estimate of +0.6 percent.

The level of real GDP in the third quarter was estimated to be 0.8 percent below where it was pre-coronavirus at the fourth quarter.

On the expenditure-side, household expenditure fell by a revised 1.1 percent sequentially in the third quarter. Meanwhile, government spending grew 0.5 percent.

Gross fixed capital formation increased 1.1 percent. Business investment was estimated to have fallen by 2.5 percent compared to the initial estimate of -0.5 percent.

Excluding the alignment adjustment, estimates showed that inventories fell GBP 5.2 billion in the third quarter.

Another report from the ONS showed that the current account deficit, when trade in precious metals is included, narrowed to GBP 19.4 billion, or 3.1 percent of GDP in the third quarter.

