UK Employment Rate At Record High, Jobless Rate Steady At 3.8%

The UK employment rate hit a record high and the jobless rate remained unchanged in three months to November, data from the Office for National Statistics showed Tuesday.

In three months to November, the employment rate rose by 0.6 percentage points annually to a record 76.3 percent. And the unemployment rate held steady at 3.8 percent, in line with expectations.

The level of unemployment reduced marginally by 7,000 sequentially to 1.31 million. At the same time, employment increased by 208,000 on the quarter to a record high of 32.90 million.

During three months to November, average earnings including bonus increased 3.2 percent, while that excluding bonus advanced 3.4 percent from same period last year.

In December, the claimant count rose marginally to 3.5 percent from 3.4 percent in November. The number of people claiming unemployment benefits increased by 14,900 from the previous month.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com