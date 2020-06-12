Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Forex Analysis / UK GDP Declines At Fastest Pace Since 1997

UK GDP Declines At Fastest Pace Since 1997

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 hour ago

The UK economy contracted in April at the fastest pace since the series began in 1997, data from the Office for National Statistics showed Friday.

Gross domestic product contracted by more-than-expected 20.4 percent in April from March, when it was down 5.8 percent. GDP was forecast to fall 18.4 percent.

In three months to April, GDP decreased 10.4 percent, slightly faster than the expected fall of 10 percent.

Jonathan Athow, Deputy National Statistician for Economic Statistics, said “April’s fall in GDP is the biggest the UK has ever seen, more than three times larger than last month and almost ten times larger than the steepest pre-covid-19 fall.”
The services sector reported a record monthly fall of 19 percent in April versus a 6.2 percent decrease a month ago.

Industrial output declined by a record 20.3 percent in April from the previous month, with manufacturing providing the biggest downward contribution, falling by a record 24.3 percent.

Economists had forecast industrial production to drop 15 percent after easing 4.2 percent a month ago. Manufacturing output was expected to decline 15.8 percent versus March’s 4.6 percent drop.

On a yearly basis, the decline in industrial production deepened to 24.4 percent from 8.2 percent. Likewise, manufacturing output was down 28.5 percent versus a 9.7 percent decrease a month ago.

Construction decreased 40.1 percent on month compared to a 5.9 percent drop in March. Farm output fell only 5.5 percent in April.

Another report from ONS showed that the visible trade deficit narrowed to GBP 7.49 billion from GBP 11.85 billion in March. Exports and imports were down 14.9 percent and 21.9 percent, respectively.

At the same time, the total trade surplus was GBP 305 million compared to a shortfall of GBP 3.95 billion in March.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.