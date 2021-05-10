The UK is projected to report a 1.7% contraction in the first quarter. Optimism about a vaccine-led recovery from the second quarter onward is baked into the price. A reminder of past weakness may trigger a much-needed correction after the big breakout. Flowers are blossoming, birds are chirping and Brits can finally do more activity […] The post UK GDP Preview: Contraction to trigger correction? Sterling set for a reality check appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story