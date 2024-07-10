The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) has released its latest data, revealing that the UK House Price Balance remained unchanged at -17% in June 2024. This stagnation follows the same rate recorded in May 2024, casting a shadow over the housing market’s near-term future.Released on July 10, 2024, the data suggests that the UK housing market continues to face headwinds. Factors such as economic uncertainties, inflationary pressures, and interest rate fluctuations may have contributed to this steady figure. Analysts anticipated some movement in the indicator, but the persisting -17% signals that buyer sentiment and market conditions remain highly uncertain.Economic experts suggest that without significant changes or intervention, the UK housing market might continue to teeter in this constrained balance for the foreseeable future. All eyes will now be on the forthcoming months’ data to see whether this trend signals a stabilization or foreshadows further declines.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com