The latest data on the UK House Price Index has been released, showing a decrease of -0.6% year-over-year. This marks an improvement from the previous indicator which had a decline of -2.2%. The comparison period for this data is year-over-year, with the actual comparison being of the change for the current month to the same month a year ago.The update was made on 20th March 2024, reflecting the most recent information available on the housing market in the United Kingdom. While the index is still in negative territory, the smaller decrease compared to the previous period indicates a potential stabilization or even slight recovery in house prices. This data provides insights for analysts, investors, and homeowners tracking the trends in the UK real estate market amid economic uncertainties.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com