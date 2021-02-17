UK House Price Inflation Highest Since October 2014

UK house price inflation accelerated in December to its highest level in over six years, official data showed Wednesday.

The house price index rose 8.5 percent year-on-year following a 7.1 percent increase in November, the Office for National Statistics said. The rate of inflation was the highest since October 2014.

The average house price hit a record high GBP 252,000 in December.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, average house prices rose 1.3 month-on-month in December following an increase of 1.2 percent in the previous month.

