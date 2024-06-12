In a concerning turn for the UK housing market, the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) has reported a significant dip in its House Price Balance for May 2024, which now stands at -17%. This deterioration deepens April’s already negative figure of -7%, indicating a continuous downward trend in housing prices.The updated data, released on 12 June 2024, highlights escalating pressures in the property market. The RICS House Price Balance measures the difference between the proportion of surveyors reporting price increases and those reporting decreases, thus serving as a crucial indicator of market sentiment. The current -17% balance suggests that more surveyors are witnessing declines rather than rises in house prices.Industry experts point to a range of potential factors behind this decline, including rising interest rates, economic uncertainties, and changes in consumer confidence. As the UK contends with these challenges, stakeholders will be closely monitoring subsequent data releases to gauge the market’s trajectory.The need for strategic responses from policymakers and market participants is clear to mitigate the impact of this continuing slump. Should these trends persist, the broader economic implications for the UK could become increasingly pronounced.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com