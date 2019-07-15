UK House Prices Decline In July: Rightmove

UK house prices declined for the first time this year in July, reports said citing data from property website Rightmove, on Monday.

House prices decreased 0.2 percent month-on-month in July, following a 0.3 percent rise in June.

On a yearly basis, house prices dropped 0.2 percent as Brexit uncertainty continued to weigh on buyers’ confidence.

However, a survey from the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors, last week, showed signs of improvement in the housing market. The survey revealed that new buyer interest increased for the first time since November 2016 and new instruction picked up in June.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com