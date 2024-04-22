The latest data from Rightmove’s House Price Index indicates a slight decrease in house prices in the United Kingdom. The current indicator shows a decrease of 1.1% in comparison to the previous indicator which stood at 1.5%. This data, updated on April 21, 2024, reflects a month-over-month comparison, highlighting the fluctuation in house prices in the UK real estate market.While the decrease is relatively small, it signals a potential shift in the housing market. Investors and homeowners alike will be keeping a close eye on future trends to understand the implications of this dip in prices. The updates from the Rightmove House Price Index serve as crucial information for stakeholders in the real estate industry, providing insights into the ever-changing dynamics of the housing market in the UK.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com