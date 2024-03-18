According to the latest data from the Rightmove House Price Index, house prices in the United Kingdom have seen a notable increase of 1.5% on a month-over-month basis. This growth comes after the previous indicator showed a rise of 0.9%. The data was updated on 18th March 2024, indicating a positive trend in the UK property market.The Rightmove House Price Index is an essential tool for tracking the fluctuations in house prices across the UK. The comparison period provided in the report allows for a detailed analysis of the changes in property prices month by month. With the recent 1.5% increase, homeowners, buyers, and investors are closely monitoring the market as they navigate the evolving landscape of the real estate sector in the United Kingdom.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com