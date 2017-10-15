UK House Prices Rise 1.1% In October – Rightmove

The average asking price for a house in the United Kingdom was up 1.1 percent on month in October, property tracking website Rightmove said on Monday.

That follows the 1.2 percent monthly decline in September.

On a yearly basis, house prices climbed 1.4 percent – accelerating from 1.1 percent in the previous month.

Eight of the 10 regions saw higher asking prices, while the average time on the market for a house came in at 63 days.

