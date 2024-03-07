UK home prices have seen an increase for the fifth straight month in February, according to recent data from Halifax released on Thursday.The prices of houses saw a rise by 0.4 percent compared to January. This comes after a 1.2 percent gain in January, higher than the projected 0.8 percent increase.Year on year, property prices saw a rise of 1.7 percent, which comes after a 2.3 percent increase.Kim Kinnaird, Director of Halifax Mortgages, suggests that these numbers indicate a relatively steady start to 2024. This aligns with other hopeful signs of heightened housing activity, like an increase in mortgage approvals.However, Kim Kinnaird has also voiced the chances of a potential slowdown in the housing market this year.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com