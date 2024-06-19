The Office for National Statistics reported on Wednesday that UK house prices rose for the second straight month in April.The data shows that average house prices increased by 1.1 percent year-on-year in April, an acceleration from the revised 0.9 percent rise witnessed in March.This marked the second consecutive month of annual price growth, following eight months of annual declines, according to the ONS.Additionally, the data indicated that growth in private rents decreased to 8.7 percent in May from 8.9 percent in April. This figure is below the record-high annual increase of 9.2 percent registered in March 2024.For more essential economic updates, refer to the RTTNews Macroeconomic Calendar.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com