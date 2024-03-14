In the latest update on the UK housing market, the RICS House Price Balance for the month of February has shown an improvement from the previous month. The indicator, which stood at -18% in January 2024, has now reached -10% in February 2024. This positive change indicates a smaller decline in house prices compared to the previous month.The recent data, updated on 14th March 2024, suggests a potential stabilization or even a slight recovery in the UK housing market. While the indicator is still in the negative territory, the smaller percentage decrease could signal a slowing down of the price decline. This development will be closely watched by experts and market participants to assess the future direction of the housing market in the United Kingdom.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com