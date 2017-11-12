UK House Prices Slide 0.8% In November – Rightmove

The average asking price for a house in the United Kingdom was down 0.8 percent on month in November, property tracking website Rightmove said on Monday.

That followed the 1.1 percent increase in October.

On a yearly basis, prices advanced 1.1 percent – slowing from 1.4 percent in the previous month.

“In the run-up to the festive season many sellers are trying to tempt distracted buyers to look at their property by dangling the bauble of more attractive pricing given the quieter time of year and more challenging market,” said Rightmove Director Miles Shipside.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com