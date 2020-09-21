Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Forex Analysis / UK Household Finances Continue To Deteriorate In September

UK Household Finances Continue To Deteriorate In September

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

UK households’ perception about the financial well-being showed another sharp fall in September but this was less severe than the fall logged at the height of the covid-19 pandemic, survey data published by IHS Markit showed Monday.

The household finance index remained unchanged at 40.8 in September.

Households’ perceptions of their finances in 12 months’ time weakened in September, with the respective index reaching the lowest since May.

Spending decreased moderately though the reduction was the weakest in the current six-month sequence of falls. Amid lower disposable incomes, household savings were again depleted in September. Moreover, the latest fall was the sharpest since December 2013.

Further, the measure of demand for unsecured credit, such as overdrafts and credit cards, moved above the 50.0 threshold and hit its highest level since April.

However, perceptions of job security remained extremely weak with the index falling further into negative territory, registering at 39.9. Due to squeezed wages and high uncertainty, households’ appetite for major purchases fell in September.

Given the latest figures and the recession the UK is facing during the pandemic, there is undoubtedly a long and uncertain road ahead for UK households to recover financially, Lewis Cooper, an economist at IHS Markit, said.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.