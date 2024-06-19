In a welcome development for British consumers and policymakers, the United Kingdom’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) decreased to 2.0% in May 2024, marking a decline from the 2.3% recorded in April 2024. This notable easing of inflation was confirmed by the latest data update released on 19 June 2024.The CPI figures illustrate a year-over-year comparison, emphasizing the shift in inflation dynamics between the same months in 2023 and 2024. This decrease is seen as a positive signal for the country’s economic health, potentially providing relief amidst rising living costs. Analysts now look forward to the Bank of England’s next moves, as easing inflation may influence future monetary policy decisions.Stay tuned for more updates as we track developments in the UK economy and their broader implications.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com