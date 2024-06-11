The UK unemployment rate saw a slight increase in the three months leading up to April while wage growth remained robust, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS) on Tuesday. The unemployment rate edged up to 4.4 percent in the three months to April, compared with 4.3 percent in the preceding three months. Market expectations had predicted the rate to hold steady at 4.3 percent.During the same period, average earnings excluding bonuses climbed by 6.0 percent compared to the previous year. When bonuses are included, average earnings rose by 5.9 percent, surpassing economists’ forecasts of a 5.7 percent increase.May saw a decline in payroll employment by 3,000 from the previous month, bringing the total to 30.3 million.Data also indicated that the number of vacancies continued its downward trend for the 23rd consecutive period, with a decrease of 12,000, resulting in a total of 904,000 vacancies.”The current figures suggest that the labor market might be cooling,” the ONS commented. “The number of vacancies continues to decline and unemployment is on the rise, although wage growth remains relatively strong.”The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com