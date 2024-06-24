UK manufacturers saw an improvement in total orders in June, despite a significant drop in export order volume, as reported by the Confederation of British Industry’s (CBI) Industrial Trends Survey released on Monday.The order book balance improved to -18 percent in June, up from -33 percent in May. This figure also surpassed economists’ predictions of -25 percent.Conversely, the export order book balance fell to -18 percent, its lowest level since February 2021.The survey revealed that a net 3 percent of manufacturers reported increased output volumes in the three months to June, a decline from +14 percent in the preceding three months. However, 13 percent of respondents expect output to rise in the three months to September. Expectations for selling price inflation have heightened, with prices projected to climb at an above-average rate in the upcoming quarter. The corresponding balance rose to +20 percent in June from +15 percent in May.Manufacturers are optimistic about the economy’s trajectory, with the June survey indicating a potentially broader recovery over the summer, according to CBI Lead Economist Ben Jones.”One area of concern is that order books are still soft,” noted Jones. “The sharp decline in export order books is particularly alarming and warrants close monitoring in the coming months,” he added.Stay ahead of market trends with RTTNews Economic Calendar, a tool for tracking vital financial events.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com