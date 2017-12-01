The manufacturing sector in Britain is growing at an accelerated pace. The manufacturing PMI is up to 58.2 points, significantly better than expected. It is joined by an upwards revision for the previous figure: from 56.3 to 56.6 now. The manufacturing sector enjoys a weaker pound: British exports are more attractive. GBP/USD is recapturing the 1.35 […] The post UK manufacturing PMI beats with 58.2 – GBP bounces appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story