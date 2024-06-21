The United Kingdom’s manufacturing sector has shown signs of modest growth, according to the latest S&P Global/CIPS UK Manufacturing PMI data. As of June 21, 2024, the PMI index has edged up to 51.4, a nudge higher from the previous figure of 51.2 recorded earlier in the month.This uptick, while minor, indicates a continued expansion in the manufacturing sector, albeit at a slow and steady pace. The PMI, or Purchasing Managers’ Index, is a vital indicator of the economic health of the manufacturing sector, with figures above 50 signifying growth and those below 50 indicating contraction.June’s updated PMI data suggests that despite facing numerous challenges, British manufacturers are experiencing a slight improvement in market conditions. Analysts will be watching closely to see if this trend continues in the coming months, which could signal more robust economic prospects for the UK’s critical manufacturing industry.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com