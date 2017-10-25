UK Mortgage Approvals Fall In September

UK mortgage approvals decreased in September, data published by the UK Finance showed Wednesday.
The number of mortgage approvals fell to a 3-month low of 41,584 in September from 41,762 in August.
Gross mortgage borrowing totaled GBP 13.3 billion, in line with recent months, but 9 percent higher than September 2016.
Annual growth in net mortgage borrowing came in at 2.7 percent in September. Annual growth in credit card borrowing was 5.5 percent versus 5 percent in previous month. Meanwhile, personal loans and overdrafts growth rate weakened to -2.2 percent from -1.7 percent.
Further, data showed that annual growth in overall consumer credit increased to 1.5 percent from 1.4 percent in August.
