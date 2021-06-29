Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Forex Analysis / UK Mortgage Approvals Rise Unexpectedly In May

UK Mortgage Approvals Rise Unexpectedly In May

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

UK mortgage approvals increased unexpectedly in May, figures from the Bank of England revealed Tuesday.

Approvals for house purchases increased to 87,500 in May from 86,900 in April. The number remained above pre-February 2020 levels and economists’ forecast of 85,900.

Net mortgage borrowing rebounded to GBP 6.6 billion in May from GBP 3.0 billion in April. The expected level was GBP 4.58 billion.

The BoE said this followed variability in the previous couple of months in anticipation of the reduction in stamp duty ending, which has been extended to the end of June.

Elevated mortgage approvals in May confirm that home purchase demand remains strong, Andrew Wishart, an economist at Capital Economics, said.

The return of stamp duty to normal levels will weigh on transactions volumes and mortgage lending somewhat, Wishart noted. But other factors boosting buyer demand will ensure that the dip in activity is short-lived.

For the first time since August 2020, consumers borrowed more than they paid off in May, with net borrowing of GBP 0.3 billion. The annual growth rate remained weak, but rose to -3.2 percent in May from -5.7 percent in April.

Data showed that UK non-financial businesses made net repayments of GBP 2.2 billion to banks in May, after repaying GBP 4.8 billion in April. Small and medium sized non-financial businesses repaid loans by GBP 0.4 billion.

Further, the M4 money supply grew at a slower pace of 7.3 percent annually in May from 9.1 percent in April. Month-on-month, M4 edged up 0.4 percent.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.