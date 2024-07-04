In June, car registrations in the UK increased for the twenty-third consecutive month, reaching one million sales in the first half of the year for the first time since 2019, according to data released Thursday by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).June saw a 1.1 percent year-over-year rise in new car registrations, totaling 179,263 units.Over the first half of this year, car sales climbed by 6.0 percent annually, surpassing one million units. This milestone marks the first time since 2019 that sales have hit the one-million mark at the half-year point.The growth in June was largely driven by the fleet sector, with registrations increasing by 14.2 percent. In contrast, private retail demand saw a decline for the ninth consecutive month, dropping by 15.3 percent, SMMT reported.Battery electric vehicle registrations grew by 7.4 percent, achieving their highest monthly share this year at 19.0 percent of all new vehicle registrations. Year-to-date uptake, however, remained stable at 16.6 percent.Sales of plug-in hybrid electric vehicles surged by 30.0 percent, while hybrid electric vehicle sales increased by 27.2 percent.The industry is calling for future government support to assist customers, as fewer than one in five newly manufactured battery-electric vehicles are purchased by individuals, SMMT stated.”The year’s midpoint sees the new car market in its best state since 2021, but this belies the bigger challenge ahead,” said Mike Hawes, SMMT Chief Executive. “The private consumer market continues to shrink against a difficult economic backdrop, but with the right policies in place, the next government can re-energize the market and deliver a faster, fairer zero-emission transition.”The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com