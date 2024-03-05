According to the most recent data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers & Traders (SMMT), new car sales in the UK have increased for the nineteenth month in a row, marking the best February performance since 2004.In February, new car registrations rose by 14.0 percent, reaching 84,886 units. The substantial growth for the month was largely driven by fleet investments in the latest vehicle models. Indeed, the entire increase for February came from fleet and business registrations, which jumped by 25.2 percent and 15.5 percent respectively.However, the private sector continued to struggle, with registrations falling 2.6 percent, accounting for just 33.7 percent of the market share. According to the SMMT, February is generally a volatile month, being the year’s lowest volume month, with many buyers choosing to wait until March and the introduction of new number plates.There was notable growth in sales of electrified vehicles. Hybrid electric vehicles saw a rise of 12.1 percent in sales, but held a slightly smaller annual market share of 12.7 percent. Sales of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) expanded by 21.8 percent, making up 17.7 percent of the market share.The SMMT noted that the growth of BEV market share and volume, even in the first year of imposed manufacturer targets, is solely sustained by fleet investments, due to attractive fiscal incentives.”The new car market’s ability to deliver growth continues with its best February in 20 years, and this week’s budget is an opportunity to ensure that growth is greener,” commented Mike Hawes, SMMT Chief Executive. He added that addressing the triple tax barrier in the busiest month of the year for the market could boost electric vehicle demand, thereby reducing carbon emissions and boosting the economy.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com