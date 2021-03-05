UK Permanent Job Placements Decline In February

The current national lockdown continued to weigh on hiring decisions in February, the latest KPMG and REC Report on Jobs revealed Friday.

Permanent job placements fell for the second consecutive month, albeit at a softer pace than in January. At the same time, growth in temp billings eased to a seven-month low.

After falling sharply at the start of the year, overall demand for staff was little-changed in February and the availability of workers increased marginally. Overall vacancies were broadly unchanged in February.

On the pay front, data showed that starting salaries fell moderately, while temp wages were broadly stable in February. Recruiters often mentioned that pay trends were relatively muted due to sluggish market conditions.

“There’s a long way to go to rebuild confidence in the UK jobs market,” James Stewart, vice chair at KPMG, said.

But with the Covid roadmap to recovery in place and the Chancellor’s Budget announcement to further support businesses and individuals, there is reason for optimism for the UK’s future workforce, Stewart added.

