Slowdown in the UK private sector is set to deepen going into the next year, the Confederation of British Industry said Thursday.

The CBI growth indicator fell to -13 percent from -7 percent in November. Private sector activity has fallen for five consecutive rolling quarters.

The faster fall at the end of the year was largely due to the decline in consumer services volumes and manufacturing output after a brief return to growth in November.

Private sector activity is expected to fall at a faster pace in the next three months due to quicker declines in business and professional services and distribution. The balance for the next three months fell to -22 percent.

“Businesses continue to face a number of headwinds, with rising costs, labour shortages, and weakening demand contributing to a gloomy outlook for next year,” Martin Sartorius, a principal economist at the CBI, said.?

Official data released earlier in the day showed that the economy shrank slightly more than estimated in the third quarter on downward revisions to industrial and construction output. GDP was down 0.3 percent.

