Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Forex Analysis / UK Private Sector Growth Moderates In April

UK Private Sector Growth Moderates In April

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

The UK private sector growth moderated to a three-month low in April, reflecting the slowest growth in new orders so far this year, flash survey results from S&P Global showed Friday.

The S&P Global/Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply flash composite output index fell more-than-expected to 57.6 in April from 60.9 a month ago. The reading was seen at 59.7.

Nonetheless, a reading above 50.0 indicates expansion in the sector.

The services Purchasing Managers’ Index came in at 58.3 in April, down from 62.6 in March and below the forecast of 60.0.

The manufacturing PMI also dropped in April, to 55.3 from 55.2 a month ago. The reading was forecast to rise to 59.0.

The cost of living crisis and economic uncertainty arising from the war in Ukraine had impacted client demand, the survey showed.

The survey showed that service providers experienced a considerable loss of momentum as the pass-through of escalating costs offset the boost to consumer spending from the ending of COVID-19 restrictions.

Manufacturers also faced a headwind to order books from rising output charges, with the latest increase in factory gate prices by far the fastest on record, the survey showed.

Private sector employment increased in April but the rate of job creation slipped to a 12-month low.

Input price inflation was the second fastest since the index began in January 1998. Escalating energy, fuel and raw material costs contributed to rises in average prices charged.

Looking ahead, private sector businesses were much less confident about the growth outlook than that seen in March.

The overall degree of business optimism dropped for the third month running in April and was the lowest since October 2020.

Although the current pace of growth remains relatively robust, firms are taking a more cautious approach to hiring and spending as demands cools and the outlook becomes gloomier, to suggest that the slowdown in the economy has further to run, said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at S&P Global, said.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.